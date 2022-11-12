Duality Advisers LP Sells 6,618 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $292.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

