Duality Advisers LP Sells 67,440 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 550,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.24 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

