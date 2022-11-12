Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after acquiring an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after buying an additional 330,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Middleby by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

