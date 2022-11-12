Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,612 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $74,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 21,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

