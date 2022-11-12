Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Down 0.1%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 5,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

