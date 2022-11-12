DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

