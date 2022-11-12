DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.
Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.