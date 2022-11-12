DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.91.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

