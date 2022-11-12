dYdX Price Tops $1.86 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $103.46 million and approximately $360.62 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00011024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

