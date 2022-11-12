Dye & Durham Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

TSE:DND opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.63 and a one year high of C$50.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.87.

DND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

