E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered E Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of EICCF stock opened at 3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.33. E Automotive has a 1 year low of 3.27 and a 1 year high of 7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

