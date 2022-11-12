E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN stock opened at €8.74 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.82. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($10.80).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

