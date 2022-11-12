Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eargo Stock Performance

Shares of Eargo stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Friday. 626,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,637. Eargo has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eargo

In other Eargo news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eargo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eargo by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eargo by 801.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eargo by 471.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eargo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eargo by 45.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

