Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eargo Stock Performance
Shares of Eargo stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Friday. 626,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,637. Eargo has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eargo
In other Eargo news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
