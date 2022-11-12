East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 1.7% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

