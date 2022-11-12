Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to $2.17-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
NYSE:EPC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,080. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.