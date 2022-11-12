Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to $2.17-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,080. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.