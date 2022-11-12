EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price to $21.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.