Efinity Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $49.10 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,499,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

