Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $575.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELV. Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.37.

Elevance Health Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $491.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.59. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $392.40 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

