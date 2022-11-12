ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.91 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.91 million and $1,795.62 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,867.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008932 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00245767 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.3244938 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,795.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

