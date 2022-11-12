Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,991. The company has a market cap of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP)
