Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,991. The company has a market cap of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

