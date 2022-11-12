eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. eMagin shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 371,260 shares changing hands.

eMagin Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eMagin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,058,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 56,701 shares of company stock valued at $51,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

