eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. eMagin shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 371,260 shares changing hands.
eMagin Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
