Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

