Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.631 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,352,000 after buying an additional 108,779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 99.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after buying an additional 1,469,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

