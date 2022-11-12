Energi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,057.99 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $194,057.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,380,651 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

