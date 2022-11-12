Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.75 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 34.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 267,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Energy Fuels by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

