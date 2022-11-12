Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $292.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.