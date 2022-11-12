Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.18. 87,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,408. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

