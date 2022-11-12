Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 6,050,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,280. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

