EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

