EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.58.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after buying an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.