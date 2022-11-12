Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,986 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

