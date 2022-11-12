Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $359.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.63.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

