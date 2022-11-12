Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

