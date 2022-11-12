Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 29.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 501.1% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

