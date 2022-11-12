Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Shares of TSCO opened at $209.05 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

