Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $155.30 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

