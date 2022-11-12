Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBLP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.