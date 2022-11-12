Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Essential Energy Services Stock Up 1.3 %

ESN opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.50.

Insider Transactions at Essential Energy Services

In related news, Director James Alexander Banister bought 305,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 382,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,753.28.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

