Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $20.76

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $20.76 or 0.00123004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $213.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00355806 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022963 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.34 or 0.00772350 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00608861 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00238813 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00237269 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,869,676 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
