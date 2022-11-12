Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.90.

EUXTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronext from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($103.70) to €91.50 ($91.50) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Euronext from €101.00 ($101.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $69.40 on Friday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.