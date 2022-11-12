Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 90,971 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Everbridge by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.