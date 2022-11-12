Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 741,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE stock traded down $11.48 on Friday, hitting $308.71. 444,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day moving average of $277.94.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Everest Re Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

