Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$15.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 million.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 12.3 %

MRAM opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,389 shares of company stock worth $256,186. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Stories

