EVI Industries (EVI) and The Competition Head to Head Review

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EVI Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.72% 4.30% 2.37% EVI Industries Competitors -16.84% -52.88% -3.40%

Risk & Volatility

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million $4.09 million 51.49 EVI Industries Competitors $658.23 million $53.89 million 366.30

EVI Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVI Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 193 846 1444 63 2.54

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 34.79%. Given EVI Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

EVI Industries rivals beat EVI Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

