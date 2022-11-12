Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €19.46 ($19.46) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.91.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

