Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on Evotec in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Evotec Price Performance

ETR EVT opened at €18.88 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 454.25. Evotec has a 1 year low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a 1 year high of €45.30 ($45.30).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

