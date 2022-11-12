Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XPON stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

About Expion360

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

