Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Expion360 Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of XPON stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $11.29.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
