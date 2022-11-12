Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $457,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 89.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. 20,518,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,880,698. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

