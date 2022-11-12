Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880,698. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

