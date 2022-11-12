Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on December 9th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,273,000 after buying an additional 131,410 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,589,000 after buying an additional 1,002,852 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $127,514,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $88,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.