Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

